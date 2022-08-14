Stopped by cops from hoisting Tricolour at correctional home, says Union minister

A DAY after Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari was allegedly stopped by the police from taking out a tiranga yatra in Nandigram, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar on Saturday claimed that he was stopped by the police from hoisting the national flag inside a correctional home in Paschim Medinipur.

Sarkar alleged that he was told by officials at the Medinipur Correctional Home that they did not have any directive from the state government regarding hoisting of the Tricolour there. Earlier, Sarkar was welcomed and given a guard of honour by the officials. Speaking to mediapersons, Sarkar said, “From August 13 to 15, central ministers are visiting several places and hoisting national flags as part of the celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. This was supposed to be a government programme. Yet there was no directive from the state government to hold the programme. The state government is disinterested in celebrating this occasion. It is disrespecting the contributions of our freedom fighters. We will take up this with the Centre.”

However, Minister of State for Correctional Administration with Independent charge, Akhil Giri, said that the state government would celebrate Independence day on August 15 “as it does every year.” “There is no substance in what he [Sarkar] said. We are celebrating the occasion on August 15 as it happens every year. There are several events lined up on that day,” said Giri.

Asked about Sarkar’s claims, senior TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim said on Saturday, “Visiting a correctional home requires taking permission of the department concerned. Even I, as a state minister, cannot go inside a correctional home without taking permission. Did he take prior permission before visiting there? What if I feel like going inside Fort William (headquarters of the Army’s Eastern Command) and hoisting the national flag? Will they allow me all of a sudden? Similarly, one has to take permission to visit correctional homes in the state. Therefore, he [Sarkar] should stop playing politics over hoisting of the national flag.”

On Friday, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari described the West Bengal Police as “anti-national Mamata police” after a Tiranga bike rally was allegedly stopped in his Assembly constituency Nandigram in East Medinipur district. He also wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking “strictest action” against police personnel who obstructed the rally. According to the BJP leader, police stopped the rally after claiming that the organisers had taken permission only for a “padyatra (foot march) and not for a two-wheeler rally”. Adhikari has also threatened to move the Calcutta High Court on August 16 against the state police.