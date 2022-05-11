Stop partisan politics, treat all equally: Dhankhar to TMC

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday met victims of post-poll violence in the state and asked the state government to stop “partisan politics”. A BJP delegation, led by Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar and others, on Tuesday met Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan along with victims of post poll violence and demanded compensation for them.

The party also organised a demonstration at Rani Rashmoni Avenue to protest against the alleged reign of terror unleashed by the TMC.

After the meeting, Dhankhar, addressing the media, said if the victims’ families in Rampurhat violence, where eight people were burnt alive, can get compensation, then victims of post-poll violence, too, should receive it.

“Violence cannot be a solution in democracy. It pains me that even after a year, the situation has not changed. The victims have been denied justice. The financial compensation should be given to the victims of post-poll violence. The compensation in the Bogtui case was disbursed very swiftly, which is a good thing. But what went wrong in the case of post-poll violence? This partisan politics should stop immediately. Everybody should be treated equally” Dhankhar said.

The Governor added that he will speak to the chief minister on this issue. He called the post-poll violence a “dark chapter” which maligned the image of West Bengal. Earlier in the day, BJP leaders took part in the demonstration at Rani Rashmoni Avenue where Adhikari claimed that the TMC came to power using a ladder built on the corpses of opposition party workers. BJP state president Majumdar alleged that the TMC has unleashed a reign of terror across the state.

“The way our cadres are being killed and thousands driven out of their homes is unprecedented in the history of independent India. We will continue to fight against the autocratic rule of the TMC government. So many of our workers were killed across the state after the last Assembly polls, but none of the victims’ families got justice,” he said.