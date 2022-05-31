‘Stop eating pakoras’: Mamata Banerjee health tip to TMC leader goes viral

An interaction between Mamata Banerjee and her party members took a funny turn when the Trinamool Congress chief questioned the chairman of Jhalda municipality about his belly fat.

Banerjee warns TMC leader Suresh Kumar Agarwal of possible health hazards, including heart blocks, due to being overweight. “Why do you have such a belly bulge? And the way it’s growing you will definitely have a (heart) blockage,” she told him during an administrative review meeting held in Purulia on Monday.

Agarwal told the Chief Minister that though he weighs around 125 kg and consumes lots of ‘pakoras‘ (fried snacks), he is absolutely fit and has no ailments. He also said that he exercises every day for nearly one-and-half hours.

Banerjee then asked, “I am sure you have some kind of liver problem… do you go for walks, do some exercises?”

“how has your MadhyaPradesh (tummy) grown so big?” CM #MamataBanerjee was caught worried about the health of her municipality leader who weighs 125 kgs yet admittedly eats pakoras every morning. The conversation is hilarious. The chairman tried hard to prove his workout abilities pic.twitter.com/hDZw3OFamQ — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) May 30, 2022

“Didi, I exercise for nearly one and half hours every day. But I like to have pakoras. I am not diabetic, have no blood pressure problems and do not need to consume any medicine,” he said.

In a further attempt to convince Banerjee about his wellness routine, Agarwal demonstrated how he performs ‘pranayama’ and claimed that he did ‘Kapalabhati’ at least 1,000 times a day.

A visibly amused Banerjee said she would offer him Rs 10,000 if he performed them before her on stage. Unconvinced over his claims, the TMC leader advised him to stop eating pakoras. “You will lose a lot of weight if you just stop eating your pakoras. Eat boiled rice for a month but finish your dinner by 7 pm. And if you eat late, don’t eat anything for 12 hours the next day and walk a kilometre daily,” the CM added.

The 62-year-old Agarwal lated told PTI that he will “definitely try” to follow the party supremo’s advice.

With inputs from PTI