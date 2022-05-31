scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Must Read

‘Stop eating pakoras’: Mamata Banerjee health tip to TMC leader goes viral

A fitness enthusiast herself, Banerjee has often been seen going for morning walks and also walks several miles on her treadmill every day.

By: Express Web Desk | Kolkata |
May 31, 2022 12:59:48 pm
mamata banerjee west bengal teachers recruitment scam govt schools cbi bjpWest Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

An interaction between Mamata Banerjee and her party members took a funny turn when the Trinamool Congress chief questioned the chairman of Jhalda municipality about his belly fat.

Banerjee warns TMC leader Suresh Kumar Agarwal of possible health hazards, including heart blocks, due to being overweight. “Why do you have such a belly bulge? And the way it’s growing you will definitely have a (heart) blockage,” she told him during an administrative review meeting held in Purulia on Monday.

Agarwal told the Chief Minister that though he weighs around 125 kg and consumes lots of ‘pakoras‘ (fried snacks), he is absolutely fit and has no ailments. He also said that he exercises every day for nearly one-and-half hours.

Banerjee then asked, “I am sure you have some kind of liver problem… do you go for walks, do some exercises?”

Best of Express Premium
Rajya Sabha Polls: Heartburn in Congress; party straying from Udaipur res...Premium
Rajya Sabha Polls: Heartburn in Congress; party straying from Udaipur res...
Explained: Securing your Aadhaar dataPremium
Explained: Securing your Aadhaar data
Speedy recovery, good take-up across classes: Executive vice president-co...Premium
Speedy recovery, good take-up across classes: Executive vice president-co...
Behind Aadhaar flip flop: Plaints, confusionPremium
Behind Aadhaar flip flop: Plaints, confusion
More Premium Stories >>

“Didi, I exercise for nearly one and half hours every day. But I like to have pakoras. I am not diabetic, have no blood pressure problems and do not need to consume any medicine,” he said.

In a further attempt to convince Banerjee about his wellness routine, Agarwal demonstrated how he performs ‘pranayama’ and claimed that he did ‘Kapalabhati’ at least 1,000 times a day.

A visibly amused Banerjee said she would offer him Rs 10,000 if he performed them before her on stage. Unconvinced over his claims, the TMC leader advised him to stop eating pakoras. “You will lose a lot of weight if you just stop eating your pakoras. Eat boiled rice for a month but finish your dinner by 7 pm. And if you eat late, don’t eat anything for 12 hours the next day and walk a kilometre daily,” the CM added.

The 62-year-old Agarwal lated told PTI that he will “definitely try” to follow the party supremo’s advice.

With inputs from PTI

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
May 31: Latest News
Advertisement