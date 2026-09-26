Stones, eggs thrown at car of Mamata camp’s Trinamool MLA Kunal Ghosh

The incident occurred in the Uttarpara area when a group of people carrying black flags surrounded Ghosh's vehicle and shouted 'go black' slogan, a party leader said.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Sep 26, 2026 03:44 PM IST
Stones and eggs were hurled at TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh's car in West Bengal's Hooghly district.Stones and eggs were hurled at TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh's car in West Bengal's Hooghly district. (Special Arrangement)
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Stones and eggs were allegedly hurled at TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh’s car in West Bengal’s Hooghly district, news agency PTI reported.  He was on his way to Serampore on Saturday to attend a meeting of party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

The incident occurred in the Uttarpara area when a group of people carrying black flags surrounded Ghosh’s vehicle and shouted ‘go black’ slogan, a party leader said.

They pelted the TMC legislator’s car with eggs and stones, he claimed.

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Reacting to the incident, Ghosh said, “This is jungle raj. They attacked my car with stones and eggs and blocked the road. No police personnel were present there. I am now returning to Kolkata and will go straight to Lal Bazaar or Bhawani Bhawan to lodge a complaint.” The car’s rear windshield was broken in the attack, he alleged.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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