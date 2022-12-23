Stock enough Covid test kits, no curbs during X’mas: Bengal

The West Bengal government on Thursday directed the hospitals across the state to stock enough Covid-19 testing kits after the Centre urged the states to increase community vigilance and administer precautionary vaccine doses in view of rising coronavirus cases in China and some other countries.

The government also issued an advisory asking people who have not completed their vaccination yet to take booster doses at the earliest.

Also, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that her government was not planning any restrictions on the Christmas celebrations and the Gangasagar mela in view of the advent of a new virus variant, maintaining that it has not yet been detected in the state.

In a meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi on the Covid-19 situation at the state secretariat, chief medical officers (CMOs) from the districts along with other health department officials, including health secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam, took part through video conference.

The Chief Secretary also emphasised on maintaining regular communication with the Central government vaccination and vaccine supply. He asked the police department to start enforcing wearing of masks in public places again.

Besides, keeping the Covid situation in mind, some flights and trains may get cancelled for a few days, it is learnt.

But for the time being, no decision will be taken on this until the central directive is received on this, Dwivedi said.

Meanwhile, CM Banerjee said that the pandemic, which paralysed normal life for long periods of time since it hit the country in March 2020, will be tackled as required if there is any resurgence in the state.

“We are monitoring everything. We have set up a committee also to take care of everything,” she said.

Banerjee said that the annual Gangasagar Mela (fair), which attracts lakhs of pilgrims from different parts of India, will be held in January adhering to health safety guidelines as in 2020 and 2021. “If it (resurgence of Covid) happens, we will take precautions accordingly,” she said after meeting Governor C V Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan.

Banerjee said that she and Bose discussed the Covid-19 situation, among other issues, in the context of the advent of Omicron BF.7, a new variant of the virus.

Asked whether people will be advised to adhere to any Covid-related restrictions during Christmas celebrations in Kolkata, she said that it will be addressed if the spread of the virus is detected here.

Banerjee said that with the new variant having been detected in two states already, it may not take time to reach Bengal also.

“We thought corona has ended, but it is (again) infecting people, mainly in China,” she said. — With PTI inputs