Stir at Raj Bhavan: West Bengal Governor seeks report from police

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Wednesday took a “serious note” of the protests in front of Raj Bhavan on consecutive days and sought a report from Kolkata Police.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Governor shared video clips of the protests from both days, tagging the city police and asking them to send comprehensive reports on the demonstrations and the action taken by them by 5pm on Wednesday.

Supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress staged a peaceful protest near the north gate of Raj Bhavan on Monday following the arrest of three heavyweight leaders and a former party leader and Kolkata mayor in connection with the Narada sting operation case.

On Tuesday, a person was seen holding a symbolic protest near the same gate with a flock of sheep.

Also tagging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee apart from Kolkata Police, Dhankhar tweeted, “State of law and order? @MamataOfficial? even at the main entry gate of Raj Bhawan worrisome with stance police? @KolkataPolice? leaving all to be desired. And all this when the area is subject to 144 CrPC prohibitory orders. Constrained to seek an update on it.”

In another tweet, he shared a video of the man posing outside Raj Bhavan with a flock of sheep, with a message that said, “And on this stance @KolkataPolice (laughable one) is that the man was keen to have photo with Raj Bhawan background. No action whatsoever taken.”

Suman Mitra, a spokesperson for Kolkata Nagarik Mancha who carried out the unique protest, had said it was to oppose the governor’s “lack of concern” for the people who are bearing the brunt of the worsening Covid situation in the state, scarcity in oxygen supply and rising deaths. “Our protest is against the dirty politics at the time of pandemic when the people of Bengal are suffering,” Mitra had said.

“The Governor is preoccupied with other issues which could be dealt with later”, the spokesperson added.

On the demonstration by Trinamool supporters, Dhankhar tweeted, “And such threatening posture at main gate of Raj Bhawan! Police @KolkataPolice virtually takes no note of it. Look at the content of the threat! With no fear of law- understandably given inaction of police. Can all this @MamataOfficial be countenanced or overlooked!”

Dhankhar also posted a copy of his detailed statement on both the incidents.