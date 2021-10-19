scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 18, 2021
MUST READ

STF seizes 40 ‘semi-finished’ pistols, arrests three

The accused were identified as Imtiaz Ahmed, Mohammad Sagir, and Hasina Begum.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
October 19, 2021 4:01:21 am
All three are residents of Dhanbad, Jharkhand, said sources in the police.

The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) on Monday said it recovered 40 partially completed firearms from a Dhanbad-Kolkata bus and arrested three people, including a woman, the day before. The accused were produced before a court in Sreerampur during the day and were remanded to police custody for 10 days.

The police said a special STF team and the state police acted based on information received from a confidential source. The Kolkata-bound bus was intercepted in Dankuni in Hooghly
district.

“Yesterday, acting on a source information, STF WB, accompanied by Dankuni PS, intercepted one Kolkata-bound bus [from Dhanbad] on Durgapur Expressway near the Dankuni toll plaza, and recovered 40 pieces of semi-finished improvised pistols and arrested three people, including a female,” said an official.

Click here for more

The accused were identified as Imtiaz Ahmed, Mohammad Sagir, and Hasina Begum. All three are residents of Dhanbad, Jharkhand, said sources in the police.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 18: Latest News

Advertisement