STF seizes 40 ‘semi-finished’ pistols, arrests three

The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) on Monday said it recovered 40 partially completed firearms from a Dhanbad-Kolkata bus and arrested three people, including a woman, the day before. The accused were produced before a court in Sreerampur during the day and were remanded to police custody for 10 days.

The police said a special STF team and the state police acted based on information received from a confidential source. The Kolkata-bound bus was intercepted in Dankuni in Hooghly

district.

“Yesterday, acting on a source information, STF WB, accompanied by Dankuni PS, intercepted one Kolkata-bound bus [from Dhanbad] on Durgapur Expressway near the Dankuni toll plaza, and recovered 40 pieces of semi-finished improvised pistols and arrested three people, including a female,” said an official.

The accused were identified as Imtiaz Ahmed, Mohammad Sagir, and Hasina Begum. All three are residents of Dhanbad, Jharkhand, said sources in the police.