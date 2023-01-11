scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

STF: 33-yr-old linked to Howrah men with ISIS links held in MP

Police had earlier said that Saddam and Ahmed were “involved in brainwashing local youths to lure them towards jihadi activities”.

Police said they have seized a mobile phone, a pen drive and other “incriminating articles” for his possession. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
STF: 33-yr-old linked to Howrah men with ISIS links held in MP
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police on Sunday said that a former member of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) has been arrested from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh.

Abdul Raqib Qureshi, 33, was arrested after his name cropped up during the interrogation of the two persons – Mohammad Saddam alias Abdul Mallick (28) and Sayeed Ahmed (30) – who were arrested from Howrah last Saturday for suspected ISIS links, a senior STF officer said. “His link with the main accused is the reason for his arrest,” the officer added.

Police said they have seized a mobile phone, a pen drive and other “incriminating articles” for his possession.

All three have been booked for waging war against the country and criminal conspiracy.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Relief, Relief
Delhi Confidential: Relief, Relief
UPSC Key- January 10, 2023: Know about Climate Migration, Make in-India P...
UPSC Key- January 10, 2023: Know about Climate Migration, Make in-India P...
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position

Police had earlier said that Saddam and Ahmed were “involved in brainwashing local youths to lure them towards jihadi activities”.

More from Kolkata

“In order to fulfil their intention of waging war against the government, they were in the process of recruiting young Muslim youths and collecting arms and explosives and raising funds to send to ISIS in Syria for terror,” the police had said, adding they were probing the money trail.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-01-2023 at 05:25 IST
Next Story

Several senior Congress leaders skip state executive meeting in Nagpur

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close