STF: 33-yr-old linked to Howrah men with ISIS links held in MP

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police on Sunday said that a former member of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) has been arrested from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh.

Abdul Raqib Qureshi, 33, was arrested after his name cropped up during the interrogation of the two persons – Mohammad Saddam alias Abdul Mallick (28) and Sayeed Ahmed (30) – who were arrested from Howrah last Saturday for suspected ISIS links, a senior STF officer said. “His link with the main accused is the reason for his arrest,” the officer added.

Police said they have seized a mobile phone, a pen drive and other “incriminating articles” for his possession.

All three have been booked for waging war against the country and criminal conspiracy.

Police had earlier said that Saddam and Ahmed were “involved in brainwashing local youths to lure them towards jihadi activities”.

“In order to fulfil their intention of waging war against the government, they were in the process of recruiting young Muslim youths and collecting arms and explosives and raising funds to send to ISIS in Syria for terror,” the police had said, adding they were probing the money trail.