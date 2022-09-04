STF arrests 2 for holding terror training camps

The West Bengal Police’s Special Task Force (STF) arrested two men with the help of the Mumbai Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) for allegedly organising camps for training youths for terror activities.

The accused, identified as Samir Hossain Sheikh and Saddam Hossain Khan, were arrested from Diamond Harbour area and Mumbai’s Nirmalnagar, respectively.

Sources said that after interrogating two AQIS (al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent) operatives who were arrested from Sashon area in Barasat recently, the STF came to know about Samir and Saddam, both residents of Diamond Harbour.

The two used to organise training for newly recruited cadres and had held such camps at their houses, officials claimed.

The STF said that Saddam was hiding in Mumbai after fleeing the state. It claimed to have already seized radical literature from their possession. On August 17, the STF had arrested Abdur Rakib Sarkar (36) and Kazi Ahasan Ullah (32) of West Bengal and registered a case against them under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code. The names of Samir and Saddam will be added to the same FIR, it is learnt.

Saddam will be brought to Kolkata on transit remand, officials said. Rakib had once stayed in Kolkata’s Tiljala Topsia area. During his cross-examination, he told the investigators that he used to live in Tiljala under the guise of selling old cars and his actual task was to spread the message of the banned outfit and influence people. The police have come to know that at least 17 other members of the organisation are allegedly active in Bengal.

Meanwhile, the STF on Saturday arrested two persons with fake currency notes.

The accused were identified as Tayab Ansari (37) and Mansur Ali (30) from Gazole police station area in Malda district. The STF recovered fake currency equal to Rs 2,98,000 (in the denomination of Rs 500 each). The accused were booked under section 489-A (whoever performs counterfeiting), 489 B (using as genuine forged or counterfeit currency notes), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.