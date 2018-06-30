Statistics, artificial intelligence can play vital role in years to come, says Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata on Friday. (Express) Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata on Friday. (Express)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said statistics, data management and artificial intelligence can play a pivotal role in the betterment of humanity. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 125th birth anniversary of Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, the founder of Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) in Kolkata, Naidu said, “We were living in a world in which knowledge explosion, information overload and data-driven lives have become commonplace. Technology has become all-pervasive in our world… Statistics and big data management along with artificial intelligence will play a more significant role in the years to come.”

The VP also said that to fulfil the dreams of a new India, there is a need for research and innovation. Meanwhile, Naidu released a commemorative coin of Rs 125 denomination on the occasion of 12th Statistics Day at the ISI.

Referring to Mahalanobis as a “visionary” and “architect” of national sample survey organisation, Naidu said, “This is a wonderfully designed coin – a fitting tribute to Mahalanobis, who was a great soul and genius statistician. I am happy to be a part of this initiative.” Union Statistics Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, who was present at the event, said he felt privileged to be a part of the event. State Information Technology and Electronics Minister Bratya Basu was also present.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App