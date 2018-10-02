States told to identify Rohingya refugees, collect biometrics: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, CM Mamata Banerjee and her Jharkhand counterpart Raghubar Das at Nabanna. (Express photo) Home Minister Rajnath Singh, CM Mamata Banerjee and her Jharkhand counterpart Raghubar Das at Nabanna. (Express photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Monday said states have been asked to identify Rohingya refugees in their regions and collect their biometric details.

“States have to identify Rohingya (people), collect their biometrics and appraise the Centre about the same. The central government will then take up the matter with the Myanmar authorities through diplomatic channels,’’said Singh.

The Union minister chaired the 23rd meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council to discuss issues related to inter-state relations and security matters, including the Maoist menace. The meeting was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her counterpart from Jharkhand, Raghubar Das, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Modi and Odisha Finance Minister, Shashi Bhushan Behera.

“Be it Maoism, terrorism or extremism — any sort of security threats are being adequately dealt with. We are doing whatever is necessary to curb any potential security threat and will continue to do so,” Singh said.

Responding to a question on withdrawal of central forces from various states, the minister said the states would get adequate forces whenever required.

“The Centre has some compulsions. When states start having elections we have to provide central forces to the maximum number pertaining to the demand of election commission by withdrawing them from somewhere,” the Union Home minister said. Speaking of the Council meeting, Singh said,”The meeting has been successful since 26 of the 30 issues were resolved.”

According to the press note issued by the Council, the Union Home Minister said, “It has been the endeavor of the present government to strengthen the institution of zonal councils as well as the inter-state council in order to promote and maintain a good federal atmosphere of cooperation among states and between the Centre and the states.”

R Buhril, Secretary of the Council, said that in the past four years, 13 zonal council meetings and 15 standing committee meetings have been held in which “700 issues were discussed and 450 resolved”.

“The Monday’s meeting reviewed progress of the unresolved items of the last meeting relating to Phulbari Dam under the 1978 agreement between Bihar and West Bengal governments. It also discussed about the release of central share under post matric and pre-matric scholarship schemes for the SCs/STs/OBCs and schemes for the modernisation of the state police forces,” Buhril said.

“The participants also discussed about allocation of land for National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research in Kolkata and Hajipur, maternal and child nutrition through Integrated Food Fortification Project, measures for bringing green revolution to eastern India, issues relating to mining and coal in the eastern states,” the council secretary added.

Issues arising out of bifurcation of Bihar and Jharkhand, measures to curb Left-wing extremism, rail movement for the socio-economic development of the eastern zone among others were also discussed, Buhril said.

