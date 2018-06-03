State truck operators plan indefinite strike

High toll charges have also been a problem for them. (File photo) High toll charges have also been a problem for them. (File photo)

Truck operators in the state have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from June 18 to protest against rising fuel prices.

Members of the Federation of West Bengal Trucks Operators Association — a non-political, non-profit unit affiliated with the All India Confederation of Goods Vehicles Owner’s Association — will support and participate in the nationwide strike against rising fuel prices. Sources said around 10,000-odd trucks could go off the roads, disrupting supply of food and other essentials.

“Vehicle owners are facing huge financial loses and are on ventilation. There has been consistent hike in petrol and diesel prices in the past four days. We are struggling with regular losses,” said association general secretary Subhash Chandra Bose.

As per truck owners, the last fiscal has been the toughest period due to GST and demonetisation, which impacted their business. High toll charges have also been a problem for them.

The truckers also claimed that corruption on roads had assumed “great proportions” and demanded that traffic police be disallowed from stopping vehicles on the road unless there are specific intelligence inputs. “Various representations on all these issues over the year have fallen on deaf ears in the government. It has not even met the representatives to listen to their points, leave aside addressing and resolving them,” said another member.

