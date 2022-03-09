West Bengal snaps run of zero deaths, logs 68 fresh Covid-19 cases

West Bengal reported 68 fresh Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, taking its tally of cases to 20,15,980 .

According to a bulletin issued by the state health department, 105 more patients were discharged in the last 24 hours pushing the total recoveries up to 19,93,250. The case positivity rate is at 0.32 per cent.

However, snapping its run of zero Covid deaths over the last few days, the state recorded one new death over the last 24 hours taking its toll to 21,181. The discharge rate was at 98.87 per cent as of Tuesday.