West Bengal records 319 new Covid-19 cases, 13 more patients succumb to virus

West Bengal recorded 319 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours taking its tally of infections, so far, to 20,12,794.

According to a bulletin issued by the state health department on Friday, the state also saw 13 new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking its toll to 21,107.

Five districts, including Kolkata and the North 24 Parganas, remained areas of concern for the health department as they accounted for 125 of the 319 new cases. Active cases are currently at 7,736.