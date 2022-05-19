scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Must Read

State logs 26 fresh Covid-19 cases, no death

On Sunday 9,292 samples were tested. With the latest rise, Bengal's Covid-19 infection tally has gone up to 20,18,948 cases. West Bengal recorded 43 Covid-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
May 19, 2022 6:50:20 am
kolkata news, kolkata international film festival, bengal covid newsA man gets tested for Covid-19, in Kolkata. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

NO DEATH linked to Covid-19 was recorded in West Bengal in the past 24 hours, a state health bulletin said on Wednesday. A total of 26 new cases of the infection were recorded in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.

On Sunday 9,292 samples were tested. With the latest rise, Bengal’s Covid-19 infection tally has gone up to 20,18,948 cases. West Bengal recorded 43 Covid-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

The number of people cured of the infection in the state has now gone up to 19,97,364 the health department bulletin said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in West Bengal now stands at 98.93 per cent.

More from Kolkata
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On Sunday, 27,22,207 precautionary jabs were given. In last 24 hours total 98,760 vaccine dose were given in the state, the bulletin added.

Best of Express Premium

Inflation up, FMCG firms hike rates, cut pack volume and weightPremium
Inflation up, FMCG firms hike rates, cut pack volume and weight
Explained: Origin myth and history of the name of Lucknow, the ‘city of L...Premium
Explained: Origin myth and history of the name of Lucknow, the ‘city of L...
‘Pigeon closes eyes as cat advances’: 1991 Lok Sabha, when Um...Premium
‘Pigeon closes eyes as cat advances’: 1991 Lok Sabha, when Um...
A G Perarivalan writes: My hope was my mother… the life-saving plan...Premium
A G Perarivalan writes: My hope was my mother… the life-saving plan...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

EXPRESS OPINION

More Lifestyle

More Explained

More Entertainment

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

kangana ranaut, shilpa shetty, bhagyashree
Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Bhagyashree, Kangana Ranaut: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Photos

In pictures: Flamingos paint Navi Mumbai pink in large numbers

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

More Explained

EXPRESS OPINION

May 19: Latest News

Advertisement