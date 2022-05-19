State logs 26 fresh Covid-19 cases, no death

NO DEATH linked to Covid-19 was recorded in West Bengal in the past 24 hours, a state health bulletin said on Wednesday. A total of 26 new cases of the infection were recorded in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.

On Sunday 9,292 samples were tested. With the latest rise, Bengal’s Covid-19 infection tally has gone up to 20,18,948 cases. West Bengal recorded 43 Covid-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

The number of people cured of the infection in the state has now gone up to 19,97,364 the health department bulletin said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in West Bengal now stands at 98.93 per cent.

On Sunday, 27,22,207 precautionary jabs were given. In last 24 hours total 98,760 vaccine dose were given in the state, the bulletin added.