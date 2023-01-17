State govt will continue projects without central funds: Mamata

Accusing the Centre of discriminating against the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asserted that the West Bengal government will continue with projects even if central funds are not released.

Speaking at an administrative meeting at Sagardighi in Murshidabad district, the CM said, “We are number one in the implementation of the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) scheme. We are running this scheme without central assistance.”

Reacting to the frequent visits by central teams to the state for monitoring various schemes, Banerjee alleged that these teams were being sent to harass the state government. “These teams are not sent to Uttar Pradesh, Delhi or Gujarat. They send central teams here even if a firefly enters a state BJP leader’s house. They send NIA (National Investigation Agency) teams even if firecrackers burst here.”

Warning the BJP-led central government, she said, “You (Centre) are acting like a hero since you are in the government. When you will not in the government, you will be a big zero. Do not forget that… you may send bulldozers to us, but we will not take revenge. We will change.”

Reacting to the protests against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders during the ‘Didir Suraksha Kavach’ programme, Banerjee said, “This is my project. If you have any problem, tell me. But don’t listen to slander. Apologise to people if someone makes a mistake.”

After Sagardighi, the CM went to the SSKM hospital of Kolkata and talked to doctors and advised them to start a service like “Duare Sarkar” in the health sector.

She also appealed to the junior doctors to go to villages to treat people.

“Send teams to villages on a rotational basis. If not for longer periods, send junior doctors to remote areas for at least three-four days. They will benefit from this in their careers. Also, people in remote areas will benefit,” the CM said.

She inaugurated several new projects and services at the hospital, including a 1.5 MRI unit at Police Hospital, a seminar hall for the radio therapy department, 10 ICUs at the head and neck surgery department and gangways.