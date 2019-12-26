Bengal: State govt skips unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait, Dhankhar says he is ‘hurt’

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with wife Sudesh observe the 95th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter) Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with wife Sudesh observe the 95th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter)

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday expressed his displeasure after no representative from the state government attended the unveiling of a portrait of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Raj Bhavan on his 95th birth anniversary.

Speaking to reporters, Dhankhar said the idea to unveil a three-dimensional portrait of the late prime minister was conceived on November 27 and an invitation letter for the programme was sent to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on that day.

“The CM is the executive head and I have not said she has to unveil (the portrait). She may have many other engagements, and I have the highest respect for her. My grievance is not that she could not come, but lack of representation from the government and bureaucracy has hurt me,” he said.

Asserting that people who hold constitutional positions must be respected, Dhankhar said, “Unfortunately, there is a very disturbing trend. There seems to be no representation from the state. This should not happen to a person who served the country with such distinction.”

The Governor further said, “I could have invited anyone in the country to unveil the portrait of Vajpayeeji and you (media) know it more than I do that anyone will be happy and gratified to do this as it will be an honour. I thought the Hon’ble chief minister was eminently most suitable to do the act at the Raj Bhavan”.

He also said the Assembly speaker and the chief secretary were also invited but neither turned up.

“As the constitutional head, I cannot sit tight if someone is not responding. I would continue to work in the direction in humility, discharge my duty and try to connect with her,” he said.

“You can’t disagree with a person by looking at him as an enemy. You need not agree on every point of view but that does not make you enemies. Disagree with grace,” he added.

On Tuesday, Dhankhar faced protesters who shouted slogans against the new citizenship law, waved black flags and blocked his way from entering Jadavpur University where he had gone to attend the annual convocation.

State Urban Development Minister and senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim said, “There is no need to attach much importance to what he is saying. He has now become a laughing stock before people of the state.”

