State govt seeks law to auction miscreants’ property to pay aid to affected

Minister of State for Finance (Independent Charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya tabled three Bills, including one that seeks to amend the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order Act 1972, in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

To make it stringent, the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Bill 2023 contains a provision for attachment of the property by an order from an appropriate court to provide compensation to the victim to maintain public order, revenue and public welfare.

The Bill was tabled in the backdrop of several incidents of arson, loot and damage to properties in the state by anti-social elements in the name of holding agitation. It has the provision for the realisation of funds by selling in the public auction the attached property under the said Act to pay compensation to the victim by framing a scheme under it.

The second Bill tabled was the Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill 2023, which seeks to amend the Lokayukta Act 2003 to bestow the Governor with the power to extend the term of office of the Lokayukta.

The third Bill sought to amend the West Bengal Land Reforms Act 1955 to provide an additional option of freehold transfer of government land to lessee for improving ease of doing business, hassle-free transfer/ mortgage of land and invite more investment.