State govt had no role in getting UNESCO tag: Meenakshi Lekhi; TMC hits back

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi Saturday said that the Trinamool government had no role in getting UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage tag for Kolkata’s Durga Puja.

Lekhi attended a cultural event at the Indian Museum, where the Centre felicitated 30 artisans and artists — including ‘dhakis’, idol makers, pandal makers and others associated with the Durga Puja festival — to mark the achievement. Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of the event, Lekhi without taking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s name said, “A person who always keeps herself above others and divides the people has a small heart. One cannot be a good person if one doesn’t have a big heart.”

The minister continued, “The state government has no role behind this achievement. Applications to get the UNESCO tag for Kolkata’s Durga Puja were made earlier too, but those were rejected. A fresh effort was made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and we got the recognition.”

Union Minister of State for Education Subhash Sarkar, who was present at the event, said: “This is not the occasion to engage in a competition to take credit. We have seen how idol immersion processions were curtailed in the state. Besides, UNESCO is an international body, and West Bengal is not its member. The Centre did everything, from sending applications to everything. The state government had no role. Yet the chief minister made attempts to take credit for the achievement.”

The statement came in an apparent dig at the state government’s thanksgiving rally in the city on September 1 when Banerjee led a rally of Durga Puja committees to celebrate the achievement.

Reacting to the comments, TMC leader and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said the BJP has a bad habit of “hankering” for credit for Bengal’s “excellent initiatives”. Hakim said the BJP had earlier claimed that TMC doesn’t allow Durga Puja in West Bengal. “If that was the case, how come UNESCO has recognised it? The BJP’s lies are now out in the open,” he said.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh added: “The UNESCO recognition is an apt reply to the communal campaign by the saffron camp.”

In December 2021, Kolkata’s Durga Puja received recognition from UNESCO.