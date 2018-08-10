Follow Us:
Friday, August 10, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones
West Bengal: State BJP president Dilip Ghosh’s vehicle attacked in Bankura

The incident took place when Ghosh was returning to his hotel in Khatra area of the district after attending a dinner at a party worker’s house in the area.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Updated: August 10, 2018 5:07:49 am
dilip ghosh, dilip ghosh attacked, bengal bjp chief, west bengal bjp, tmc, indian express news West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh. (Express file photo/Partha Paul)

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh’s car was attacked allegedly by TMC workers in Bankura Wednesday night. Ghosh, however, escaped unhurt.

The incident took place when Ghosh was returning to his hotel in Khatra area of the district after attending a dinner at a party worker’s house in the area.

“They had information that I will be visiting this area last night. As it was an informal gathering, I had no police protection. Stones were hurled at my vehicle by some miscreants. A glass pane of my vehicle was smashed. When we informed the police, they said we should have informed them earlier about my visit. The TMC is unleashing a reign of terror in the area and our workers have been beaten up on a number of occasions,” Ghosh said.

TMC’s working president of Bankura district, Jayanta Mitra, said, “This allegation is completely false… The incident was an outcome of BJP infighting.” BJP’s Khatra Mandal president, Mrinmoy Mahato, filed a complaint against Mitra and his associates at Khatra police station. Police said they have initiated a probe. ens

