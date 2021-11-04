State asks SEC to hold civic polls in Kolkata, Howrah on December 19

The West Bengal government on Tuesday wrote to the State Election Commission, asking it to hold municipal elections in Kolkata and Howrah on December 19.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said earlier that once the by-elections to seven Assembly segments are done and dusted, the state government will complete the process of holding polls to 112 municipalities and corporations, including Kolkata, Bidhannagar and Howrah.

According to sources in the SEC, polling in 144 wards of Kolkata and 66 of Howrah will be held on December 19 and counting will be scheduled on December 22. A senior SEC official said, “The formal announcement of the election date is now just a matter of time.” Elections to 112 municipal corporations are due since the last couple of years. However, the number of poll-bound civic bodies have risen to 114 as Falakata and Mainaguri have carved out their own municipal corporations.

It is understood that the poll panel wants to hold the civic polls in two or three phases.

A senior state official said, “The ruling partyfirst wants to see how it fares in Kolkata and Howrah and then hold polling for the remaining civic bodies, which could be sometime in January or February next year.” A senior Trinamool leader said, “We are already prepared for the municipal elections. We are ready.”

Former CPM MP Sujan Chakraborty said, “The government has no other option as 112 municipalities have been functioning without elected members for two years and have almost become defunct.”