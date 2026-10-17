17 feared dead after stampede at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal, many others injured

As a precautionary measure, the police have shut down Suruchi Sangha, Chetla Agrani and many other big puja pandals for visitors.

Written by: Atri Mitra
1 min readUpdated: Oct 17, 2026 10:20 PM IST
Multiple people were injured and were rushed to the Kolkata Medical College. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)Multiple people were injured and were rushed to the Kolkata Medical College. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
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At least 17 people are feared dead in a stampede at the Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on Saturday. According to the police, several others were left injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital.

Soon after the stampede, police stopped visitors from entering the Chorebagan Sarbojanin Puja pandal. Senior police officials of the Kolkata Police rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police have launched two helpline numbers — 18003455678 and 03322141310.

This year, Chorebagan Sarbojanin has drawn special attention for its theme, named “Arob”, which means “Beyond Sound” in English.

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As a precautionary measure, the police have shut down Suruchi Sangha, Chetla Agrani and many other big puja pandals for visitors.

Earlier, several puja pandals in Kolkata were forced to close because of huge gatherings and stampede-like situations. Similar situation had taken place at the Durga puja pandals of Deshapriya Park, Sreebhumi and Kalyani.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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