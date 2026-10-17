17 feared dead after stampede at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal, many others injured

At least 17 people are feared dead in a stampede at the Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on Saturday. According to the police, several others were left injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital.

Soon after the stampede, police stopped visitors from entering the Chorebagan Sarbojanin Puja pandal. Senior police officials of the Kolkata Police rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police have launched two helpline numbers — 18003455678 and 03322141310.

This year, Chorebagan Sarbojanin has drawn special attention for its theme, named “Arob”, which means “Beyond Sound” in English.

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As a precautionary measure, the police have shut down Suruchi Sangha, Chetla Agrani and many other big puja pandals for visitors.