Paschim Bardhaman Stampede: SC dismisses West Bengal govt’s plea seeking FIR against Suvendu Adhikari

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain the West Bengal government’s plea seeking FIR against BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, a day after a stampede at a blanket distribution event in West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district led to the death of three people.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha was told by senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the state government, that he was seeking modification of a Calcutta High Court order granting a “blanket” stay on registration of an FIR in the case. Singhvi said the high court judge who passed the order was unavailable and hence, an appeal in the top court has been filed for modification of the order.

The Bench asked the state government to move the chief justice of the Calcutta High Court with its modification plea, leading the state government to withdraw its plea.

Three persons were killed and five others seriously injured on Wednesday in a stampede at a blanket distribution programme. The stampede occurred when people rushed towards the dais in an attempt to get blankets after the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP left the venue. Of the three deceased, two were women and the other was a girl.

Asansol Mayor Bidhan Upadhyay told PTI that the condition of the injured people is “critical”. “This is an unfortunate incident. I am here in the hospital and overseeing the treatment. The conditions of those injured are also critical. We will provide all sorts of assistance to them,” Upadhyay said.

Trinamool Congress blamed Adhikari for the chaos and termed the casualties as “unfortunate”.

Police claimed that no permission was taken from them for the event organised by a religious group.“We are trying to get CCTV footage of the incident and find out what led to the stampede,” a police officer told PTI.