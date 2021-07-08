‘Staggering price for speaking truth’: TMC slams Calcutta HC fine on Mamata Banerjee

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the party had full faith in the judicial system but added there were some reservations in this case. (File)

Reacting to the Rs 5 lakh fine imposed on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by the Calcutta High Court, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday said that cost of speaking the truth comes at a price these days.

Justice Kausik Chanda of the Calcutta High Court Wednesday recused from hearing Banerjee’s petition challenging the election of BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram, but imposed the Rs 5 lakh fine for the manner in which the recusal was sought.

“We live and learn. We live in a world where the cost of speaking the truth now comes with a staggering price tag : Rs 5 lakhs. We live in a world where propaganda and falsehood are also meted out. The price : FREE. Got the reference? Modi hain to Mumkin Hai,” tweeted TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the party had full faith in the judicial system but added there were some reservations in this case. “We believe in the judiciary system. In this matter, we had some reservations because of some photographs which came to the forefront. As far as the decision to move the Supreme Court, the party would take a decision on this,” Ghosh added.

State BJP vice-president Joy Prakash Majumdar also said that the party had full faith in the judiciary. “We have complete faith in the judiciary. Some political parties especially the TMC do not have that faith. Good sense should prevail,” he added.