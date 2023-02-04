scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
St Xavier’s University to confer D.Litt on Mamata on February 6

A total of 770 students are set to be awarded degree completion certificates

St. Xavier College, St Xavier’s University,D. Litt (Doctor of Literature), Mamata Banerjee, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairsWest Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, will hold its fourth annual convocation on February 6 wherein West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be conferred upon a D. Litt (Doctor of Literature) degree.

Governor CV Ananda Bose will preside over the programme.

“The university will confer on her (Banerjee) D. Litt (Honoris Causa) this year for her contributions to the development of higher education in West Bengal,” said a release issued by the University on Friday.

At the convocation ceremony, a total of 770 students would be awarded degree completion certificates. Of them, 113 are rank holders who have secured top three positions in different programmes.

Of these rank holders, 60 students belong to postgraduate programmes and 53 to undergraduate courses. There will be 33 recipients who will be awarded gold, silver and bronze medals. Two faculty members of the university will be felicitated for completion of their Ph.D programmes during their service.

On the occasion, the CM will also inaugurate the university’s newly constructed administrative block that houses the offices of the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Controller of Examinations and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell, the institute said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-02-2023 at 03:41 IST
