St Xavier’s prof resignation: Panel seeks probe details from police

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident involving a woman assistant professor of St Xavier’s University (SXU), Kolkata, who alleged that she was forced to resign from her post over her swimsuit photographs on Instagram, the West Bengal Commission for Women has sought probe details of the case from the police.

Speaking to mediapersons, commission chairperson Leena Gangopadhyay said the Bidhannagar police commissionerate has been given 15 days to share the probe details or the officers concerned will be summoned.

The commission has also asked the police to submit the identity of the parent of an undergraduate student based on whose complaint the teacher was forced to resign.

“Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, we have sought a detailed probe report from the police. If they don’t submit the details within 15 days, we will summon the officers to find out the status of the investigation,” Gangopadhyay said.

The Techno City police station under the jurisdiction of the Bidhannagar police commissionerate is investigating the matter after the former assistant professor lodged a formal complaint. A case was registered against unidentified persons.

The police are investigating the matter and would reply to the commission in due time, officials said.

Meanwhile, more than 23,500 people have signed an online petition urging state education minister Bratya Basu to take disciplinary action against SXU Vice-Chancellor Felix Raj over the incident. Neither the vice-chancellor nor university registrar Asish Mitra were available for comments.

The complainant has also decided to move the Calcutta High Court against the university authorities, months after she was “forced” to tender her resignation following complaints from the student’s parent.

She told The Indian Express that a “kangaroo court” was held on October 7 last year in the presence of V-C Felix Raj and registrar Asish Mitra where she was “intimidated, bullied and taunted with sexually coloured remarks” and “objectionable insinuations” without any provocation or justification.

Since the news about her “forced” resignation came to the fore, there has been widespread condemnation on social media where people have condemned the university authorities for their alleged misbehaviour with the faculty member.