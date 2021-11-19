Protest against transfer order, ‘pay inequality’: Seven nurses fall ill at SSKM hunger strike in Kolkata

The hunger strike by nurses outside Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital entered the fourth day with seven nurses falling ill on Thursday.

They want the government to withdraw an order transferring 35 nurses, including 11 who were part of the protest. The protest began in July with the demand of addressing alleged inequality in pay.

The nurse who fell sick was identified as Bhaswati Mukherjee, the secretary of Nurses Unity.

According to the transfer order, the 35 nurses have been asked to immediately report to the place of their new posting. Protesters alleged that the order was an attempt to seek revenge for the agitation and scuttle it.

“A nurse with a diploma should be entitled to a Level-12 pay instead of a Level-9 pay. Nurses in the government sector have been putting up with pay discrimination for years. Now it’s time to fight for it,” said one of the nurses.

A nursing unit leader said, “The situation is worrying. One has already been admitted. The condition of the rest is also not good. I request the health authorities to look into the matter.”

SSKM authorities claimed that the protest had no impact on health services.