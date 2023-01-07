SSC starts recruiting teaching candidates deprived of jobs

The West Bengal Central School Service Commission on Friday began the process of recruiting candidates for the post of school teachers who were illegally deprived of their jobs.

According to SSC officials, about 65 of such candidates were called for the counseling to take up teaching jobs for classes 9 and 10. After the selection, these candidates will be given appointment letters. Among these candidates, there were several who took part in the over 650-day sit-in on Mayo Road demanding teaching jobs.

“We have been waiting for this day for a very long time. It seems that we have won our battle. Today is a happy day for us,” said a candidate after attending the counselling at SSC office in Salt Lake.

On December 19, nine organisations of job aspirants had taken out a rally from Sealdah to Esplanade in Kolkata, demanding appointment letters against teaching posts in the state-run schools by the month-end.

Intellectuals like educationist Miratun Nahar had also joined the rally that culminated at Y-Channel in Esplanade. “For the last eleven years, there is no government functioning in the state. Rather, there is a rule of the ruling party. If there had been a government in the state, then one could not have got a job through backdoor. If the rally fails to yield any result, then I would ask them to put up resistance against this injustice,” Nahar had said.

The Calcutta High Court had directed CBI and ED probes into the SSC recruitment scam that led to the arrest of former minister Partha Chatterjee and recovery of movable and immovable properties worth over Rs 100 crore.

Former senior officials of West Bengal Education Department, including Subiresh Bhattacharya, a Vice Chancellor, TMC MLA and former West Bengal Board of Primary Education president Manik Bhattacharya were arrested for their alleged involvement in recruitment scam in the primary board which involved giving teaching and non-teaching jobs to people in state-run schools in exchange of money.