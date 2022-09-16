SSC scam: Patha Chatterjee, ex-WBBSE chairman Kalyanmoy Ganguly sent to CBI custody till Sept 21

Former Chairman of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education Kalyanmoy Ganguly and former Minister Partha Chatterjee were on Friday remanded to CBI custody till September 21 in the SSC scam case.

CBI had arrested Kalyanmoy Ganguly on Thursday after a prolonged interrogation. It was alleged that the accused extended undue advantage and was a part of a conspiracy with others to facilitate illegal appointments of undeserving and unlisted candidates to the post of Group-C staff in various schools across West Bengal. He was produced before the Court of Special Judge, CBI Court, Alipore, on Friday.

Ganguly is accused of preparing “fake appointment letters” for candidates. His lawyers claimed in the court that no signature was made by him and that the ones being shown are scanned. The lawyers claimed that Ganguly never took any test or interview.

On the other hand, after spending days in Enforcement Directorate’s custody and in prison, former minister Partha Chatterjee was remanded to CBI custody. “I heard everything. What is my role in the case? I was a minister. SSC, Primary Board used to work autonomously. I am an educated person. I studied Economics, MBA. I am the victim of a conspiracy. Now, another agency is investigating. I am unwell. I take 28 medicines. I am looking up to you,” said Chatterjee in the court on Friday.

Meanwhile, CBI claimed that Chatterjee was the mastermind of the recruitment scam and there was a nexus involving many hence, it is important to take him into custody and interrogate. Both Chatterjee and Ganguly were taken to the ESI hospital for medical check-up post court production.

Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 23 in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) teacher recruitment scam. He was arrested after 19 hours of interrogation on irregularities in the recruitment of teachers during the period he was the education minister (2014-2021).