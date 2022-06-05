SSC ‘scam’: Justice Rajasekhar Mantha to hear fresh cases

THE SINGLE bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, which directed CBI probes in several cases related to the SSC recruitment ‘scam’, will no longer hear new cases linked to the matter. Instead, the single bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha will hear new SSC cases from now.

Meanwhile, the single bench of Gangopadhyay will now get cases related to primary education and madrasas. However, Justice Gangopadhyay will be able to hold hearing on previous SSC cases where he passed orders only if the petitioners agree to do so.

According to a notification issued on June 3 by the registrar general of the Calcutta High Court, the changes will come into effect from June 6 when the court will commence after a break. As per the notification, Justice Gangopadhyay will now hear, “Matters (motion & hearing) under Article 226 of the Constitution of India relating to Education under Group-II (related to primary education, madrasah including services) including applications connected thereto; * Matters (motion & hearing) under Article 226 of the Constitution of India relating to Regulation of Industries & Essential Commodities & various Central Orders under Group VIII and applications connected thereto.”

It may be recalled that the single bench of Gangopadhyay passed seven orders directing the CBI to inquire into alleged irregularities in the appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff.

On May 18, Gangopadhyay directed state minister Partha Chatterjee to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation at its Nizam Palace office in connection with the SSC appointments scam.