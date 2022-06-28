SSC RECRUITMENT ‘SCAM’| WBBSE will come out clean from corruption charges: Outgoing chief

THE WEST Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) would “come out clean” of allegations of corruption, its outgoing chief Kalyanmoy Ganguly said on Monday.

The remarks came days after he was removed as WBBSE president against the backdrop of a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the appointments of teachers and non teaching staff at state-run schools.

Addressing a news conference, Ganguly said, “I have worked with the WBBSE for ten years. I thank Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Education Minister Bratya Basu for this. The matter (CBI probe) is sub-judice now. But the board will come out clean. Everything will be clear in the days to come.”

He was accompanied by his successor Ramanuj Gangopadhyay, who took charge on Monday. “I have been into academics so far. Now I have to look after administrative work. I am learning the job. Hopefully, I will be able to deliver,” said Gangopadhyay.

On June 23, Kalyanmoy Ganguly, who was questioned by the CBI recently in the alleged School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam, was removed from his post. Prof Ramanuj Gangopadhyay, who previously served as the registrar of the West Bengal State University, has been appointed the new WBBSE president for a tenure of one year. The education department has also formed a new nine-member working council of the WBBSE.

Since the single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay passed seven orders directing the CBI to look into the alleged irregularities in the appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff in the WBSSC on the recommendations of SSC, the role of Kalyanmoy Ganguly was under the scanner. Recently, he was questioned by the CBI at the WBBSE’s Salt Lake office. Ganguly has been the president of WBBSE since 2016. From 2012 to 2016, he was its administrator.