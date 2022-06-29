SSC recruitment ‘scam’: ED starts probe, registers 2 FIRs

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated an investigation into alleged money laundering in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam case.

Two FIRs have been lodged by the central agency, sources said.

It is suspected that transactions worth crores of rupees were made for the appointment of teachers recruited through the SSC. Several influential people have been named in the case.

The CBI has already questioned several SSC officials and the then Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and Minister of State for Education Paresh Adhikari.

The Calcutta High Court had earlier observed that a high-powered supervisory committee, approved by Partha Chatterjee, was the “root” of the alleged scam. The bench had ordered a CBI investigation into the recruitment process of teachers in state-aided schools after committee members overseeing the process from January 2019 made contradictory submissions before the court.

The court had directed CBI to investigate the workings of the committee members engaged to oversee the recruitment process. The court had asked the CBI director to set up an investigation committee led by an officer of the rank of joint director.

Reacting on the development, CPIM’s Sujan Chakraborty said, “Since a lot of money transactions are involved in the case, I welcome this step. The source of money and the channels of transactions should be investigated.”

BJP sspokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “Now it is evident that the case involves money. Since it is financial corruption, ED should investigate the matter.” TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, however, refused to comment on the issue, calling it “legal matter”.