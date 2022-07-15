scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 14, 2022

SSC recruitment ‘scam’: CBI questions state Education Secretary

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 15, 2022 5:13:55 am
Manish Jain, West Bengal Education Secretary Manish Jain, Central Bureau of Investigation, West Bengal School Service Commission, WBSSC, SSC recruitment ‘scam’, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsJain arrived at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s Nizam Palace at 11:30 am and was grilled for several hours by the sleuths, according to CBI sources.

West Bengal Education Secretary Manish Jain was on Thursday questioned by the CBI for several hours in connection with their ongoing probe into the alleged illegal appointment of teachers by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC), a central agency official said.

According to sources, the CBI has learnt that Jain had allegedly sent the file for the formation of the advisory committee to the SSC, so he was summoned, as the CBI wanted to know on whose recommendation or direction the advisory committee was formed.

Earlier, the CBI had interrogated former education minister Partha Chatterjee and Minister for State for Education Paresh Chandra Adhikary in connection with the alleged corruption in the teachers’ recruitment. Besides, former chairman of the advisory committee Shanti Prasad Singh was also interrogated by the detectives.

According to CBI sources, Jain’s name cropped up during the course of the investigation.

Notably, several cases related to the alleged teachers’ recruitment scam are still pending with the High Court. On the complaints of SSC empanelled candidates that they were not given a job despite securing a place on the merit list, the High Court directed the CBI to investigate the alleged scam in the recruitment of teachers.

