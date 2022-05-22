scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 21, 2022
SSC recruitment scam: CBI files new FIR against 5; questions Adhikary again

The move came after Adhikary failed to appear before the CBI in Kolkata by 3 pm on Thursday as directed by a single-judge bench of the Calcutta HC.

May 22, 2022 3:19:32 am
THE CBI on Saturday filed a fresh FIR against five persons after preliminary investigation and interrogation, sources said. The FIR named Santi Prasad Sinha, Kalyanmay Ganguly, Samarjit  Acharya, Soumitra Sarkar and Ashok Kumar Saha. The FIR also said the then Education Minister [TMC leader Partha Chatterjee] formed a committee that has no legal entity, sources said.

On Thursday, the CBI registered an FIR against West Bengal Minister of State for School Education Department Paresh Chandra Adhikary and his daughter Ankita Adhikary over allegations of irregularity in securing her a teaching job while ignoring the merit list. Earlier, another FIR was filed by the CBI in connection with ‘irregularities’ in connection with the recruitment of class IX and X teachers.

The move came after Adhikary failed to appear before the CBI in Kolkata by 3 pm on Thursday as directed by a single-judge bench of the Calcutta HC. The minister, who reached the CBI office in the evening, was questioned for over five hours. The case was filed against unidentified officials of the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSS) and others, apart from Adhikary and his daughter.

It is alleged that the merit list for appointment of assistant teachers for political science against an advertisement published in 2016 was altered to accommodate Adhikary’s daughter.

