SSC recruitment ‘scam’: CBI books ex-school directorate official

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against West Bengal Directorate of School Education former deputy director Alok Kumar Sarkar and unidentified officials of the School Service Commission (SSC) and and the Board of Secondary Education on the Calcutta High Court’s Tuesday order.

The FIR was filed by the central agency’s anti-corruption bureau under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged document or electronic record as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code.

The CBI submitted the FIR to the single-judge bench of Abhijit Gangopadhyay, saying a deputy superintendent of police (DSP)-rank officer, Satendra Singh, was appointed as the investigating officer in the case.

The FIR read, “The case was registered in compliance with the order of the Calcutta High Court concerning alleged offences committed by Alok Kumar Sarkar, the then deputy director, Directorate of School Education (GA), West Bengal, and unidentified officials of the West Bengal Central School Service Commission, West Bengal Regional School Service Commission and West Bengal Board of Secondary Education by extending undue advantage in appointing undeserving candidates for Group-D staff posts… by flouting the departmental rules and using forged documents.”