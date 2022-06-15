SSC job ‘scam’: Calcutta HC judge ‘upset’ over ‘slow progress’ of CBI probe

JUSTICE ABHIJIT Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court, who had ordered CBI probes in several cases since last November, on Tuesday reportedly expressed doubts over the progress of investigation by the central investigation agency.

According to sources, Justice Gangopadhyay is “upset over the slow progress of the CBI probe in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment irregularities scam”.

Hearing a case related to it on Tuesday, Justice Gangopadhyay wondered whether the CBI probe in at least 12 cases in the state will end up without any result as it happened in case of the theft of the Nobel medallion of Rabindranath Tagore.

Sources said he also felt that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police would have been better than CBI to unearth the truth. He is learnt to have said that he “cannot see light at the end of the tunnel” since he gave the first order for a CBI probe in November

last year.

Justice Gangopadhyay also reportedly observed that he has doubts on how far will the CBI progress in case of recruitment irregularities.

On Monday, Justice Gangopadhyay ordered a CBI inquiry in the primary teachers’ recruitment irregularities by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) in 2014.