scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Must Read

SSC job ‘scam’: Calcutta HC judge ‘upset’ over ‘slow progress’ of CBI probe

According to sources, Justice Gangopadhyay is “upset over the slow progress of the CBI probe in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment irregularities scam”.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
June 15, 2022 4:37:49 am
Calcutta High Court (File)

JUSTICE ABHIJIT Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court, who had ordered CBI probes in several cases since last November, on Tuesday reportedly expressed doubts over the progress of investigation by the central investigation agency.

According to sources, Justice Gangopadhyay is “upset over the slow progress of the CBI probe in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment irregularities scam”.

Hearing a case related to it on Tuesday, Justice Gangopadhyay wondered whether the CBI probe in at least 12 cases in the state will end up without any result as it happened in case of the theft of the Nobel medallion of Rabindranath Tagore.

Sources said he also felt that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police would have been better than CBI to unearth the truth. He is learnt to have said that he “cannot see light at the end of the tunnel” since he gave the first order for a CBI probe in November
last year.

Best of Express Premium
Delhi Confidential: On Light PathPremium
Delhi Confidential: On Light Path
On inflation, how the RBI failed, why it mattersPremium
On inflation, how the RBI failed, why it matters
UPSC Key-June 14, 2022: Why ‘Due Process of Law’ to ‘5G...Premium
UPSC Key-June 14, 2022: Why ‘Due Process of Law’ to ‘5G...
Amid ED summons to Rahul, Congress faces tough choice: cry foul or cry hardPremium
Amid ED summons to Rahul, Congress faces tough choice: cry foul or cry hard
More Premium Stories >>

Justice Gangopadhyay also reportedly observed that he has doubts on how far will the CBI progress in case of recruitment irregularities.
On Monday, Justice Gangopadhyay ordered a CBI inquiry in the primary teachers’ recruitment irregularities by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) in 2014.

More from Kolkata

 

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 14: Latest News
Advertisement