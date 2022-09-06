SSC job aspirants’ sit-in at Esplanade enters 540th day

A sit-in by the School Service Commission (SSC) job aspirants at Kolkata’s Esplanade on Monday entered 540th day, with the protesters saying they marked Teachers’ Day with tears.

“Today will be the day of teachers’ suffering,” said the protesters wearing black cloths on their heads.

Sudipta Mondol, one of the job aspirants, said, “We are future teachers of the society. We qualified the examination but did not got jobs. We are sitting here for more than 500 days but nobody tried to solve our problem. This is a shame.”

A BJP delegation led by actor-turned-politician Rudranil Ghosh met the protesting job aspirants. “This is a shame that teachers are sitting on a dharna on Teachers’ Day in our state. The government is doing nothing,” he said.

On Monday, the ED conducted raids at the premises of two suspected middlemen in the school jobs scam. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his associate Arpita Mukherjee in connection with the alleged job scam. More than Rs 50 crore in cash was recovered from Arpita’s flats.