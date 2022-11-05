SSC candidates’ protest enters 600th day | We stand with job seekers: Left & Congress

The Left Front and the Congress on Friday reached out to the protesting SSC-qualified candidates expressing solidarity with their agitation that entered its 600th day on Friday.

While a Congress delegation led by leaders Koustab Bagchi and Ashutosh Chatterjee visited the protesting candidates in Esplanade area, the Left Front took out a rally in the city, demanding the state government resolve the candidates’ issues.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose, who led the march from Esplanade area to the Gandhi statue on Mayo Road, said, “We want deserving candidates to get their legitimate jobs immediately. It is unprecedented in the history of West Bengal that such a huge scam has taken place. Unfortunately, these candidates are on the streets to get their jobs back. The state government should immediately look into their demands and resolve their issues.”

Demanding teaching jobs, the SSC-qualified candidates even moved to the Calcutta High Court.

State minister and senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim said, “Recruitment will be held as per the merit of the candidates. Those who have scored good marks will get jobs. They will not get jobs for taking part in the protest.”