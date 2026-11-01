Kolkata film institute students allege rape threats, object to ‘surveillance’

As the protest by the students of Kolkata’s Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) over incidents of campus violence entered the 35th day, some female students have allegedly been receiving rape threats on social media.

A student told The Indian Express, “I have received rape threats on social media. Many have given me threats and used abusive language in personal messages.”

The student recounted an episode where she was recognised by a group of men outside the campus. “I had gone to a coffee shop in central Kolkata. A group of men near me recognised me from some social media post and were commenting on me. I felt unsafe and left. In another incident, a girl from our campus was followed when she went out. A male student was assaulted on a moving bus. We are living in fear,” she said.

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The female student said she was asked for her name and contact details by unknown people while outside the campus. She added that she had filed an email complaint with the Kolkata police’s cyber cell about the alleged threats.

‘Students filmed without consent’

Further, the student expressed discomfort at the presence of police personnel, security guards, and “unidentified men” on the campus, where protesters are filmed allegedly without their consent, raising concerns over the possible misuse of the footage.

Another SRFTI student alleged that her phone number had been leaked online on social media. Since many of the threats came as direct messages on social media, the students were told that these could not be reported.

Responding to the allegations, SRFTI Registrar Deepak Kumar sought to justify the videography, citing the lack of CCTV cameras on the campus.

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“The Vice-Chancellor personally accompanied student representatives, along with the Dean of Films, on two occasions to meet senior Kolkata Police officials—first at their office and subsequently at the Institute—to raise and address their security concerns including online threats. Students also interacted directly with Cyber Cell officials, who heard their concerns and explained the procedures for addressing cyber-related issues,” he said in a statement.

He added, “The institute lacks CCTV cameras, as students never allowed this institute to put them on the campus. In order to ensure a safe environment and to avoid any untoward activities on the campus, security personnel are directed to keep photo/ video recordings of the public areas on the campus”.

The registrar said some students were yet to leave the campus despite being asked to vacate it on October 16. “We appeal to all of them to vacate the campus at the earliest, as academic activities are already suspended till 13th November,” he said in the statement.

The institute said it was coordinating with the police to strengthen students’ security and had ensured medical assistance for students affected by the violence. It had also approached professional organisations to provide psychological support to students experiencing emotional distress.

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Two campus clashes involving outsiders

On September 27, there was unrest inside the campus over an event organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat. Students said they were assaulted by outsiders, while the organisers of the programme said they were assaulted by students. Classes have since been suspended.

On October 4, members of a Hindu outfit, the Bangiyo Hindu Jagaran Manch, hurled bricks and bottles at the students from outside. They alleged insults to Swami Vivekananda and Bharat Mata by SRFTI students and also scuffled with the police as they tried to enter the SRFTI campus, leaving some of the policemen injured.

After the October 4 incident, students demanded SRFTI Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera’s resignation, action against the attackers, and withdrawal of police from the campus.

The standoff intensified after the administration extended the Durga Puja vacation until November 13, closed the hostel mess, and directed students to vacate the campus.

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The police have registered FIRs in connection with the incidents of September 27 and October 4 following the institute’s complaints.