SRFTI students call for nationwide campus protest tomorrow

The students of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata called for a nationwide campus protest on October 27 against what they called “saffronisation of educational institutions”, as their agitation entered 28th day.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, they called upon student unions, universities and colleges across the country to join them in protest against “growing suppression of dissent”.

Shubham Waydande, who has been rusticated and holds the position of vice president of the SRFTI students union said, “ While we are holding this press conference, my fellow students at SRFTI are being threatened of disciplinary action by the vice chancellor. He has already rusticated six students and said that there will be complaints filed against the protesting students. He has also closed down the institute. We have been told to vacate the hostels till November 13 and power supply to the classrooms have been cut. The water filters are not being maintained. We refuse to be intimidated.”

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Aaron P Joy, another student, said, “It is evident what they’re trying to do. They are trying to dismantle the spaces of opposition and criticism, the core principles of our Constitution. If they’re able to crack down on these pieces, then a generation would grow without knowing the constitution. They are trying to create a generation that is easy to tackle and manipulate. We will not let them do that. We have a vice-chancellor who is spreading fake narratives against students. We see a similar pattern in Jamia Milia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jadavpur University, SRFTI…”

The students union have also put forward several demands to stop the “saffronisation of campus spaces”.

“Stop the appointment of Sangh Parivar/RSS-affiliated officials to positions of authority in educational institutions where such appointments are used to suppress dissent and undermine democratic campus life. Revoke the rustication of students across the country who have faced punitive action for expressing dissent. Conduct student union elections on all campuses where elections have not been held for successive terms. Enact the Rohith Vemula Act to address caste discrimination and institutional discrimination in educational institutions. Withdraw the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025. Withdraw the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Stop militarisation and surveillance of campuses. Stop privatization of educational institutions,” the students union statement said.

Meanwhile, registrar Deepak Kumar, in a statement, said that Waydande has been rusticated for three semesters and is not eligible to be part of the Students’ body during this period.

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“Shubham has been rusticated for three semesters and, under the applicable rules, is not eligible to be part of the students’ body during this period. Therefore, his statements, or those of other individuals who are no longer eligible to represent the union, should not automatically be taken as reflecting the views or wishes of the entire student community,” the statement said.

The institute, in a press statement, has also clarified that the disciplinary actions initiated against certain students are related to specific acts of misconduct, vandalism, defacement and physical assault. Any attempt to link these actions to students’ legitimate exercise of their right to protest misrepresents both the facts and the specific grounds on which proceedings were started.

“The rustications and show-cause notices were issued in response to clear violations of the Institute’s bye-laws and standards of student conduct. Recommendations for disciplinary action were made by the Dean’s Council, comprising the Heads of Departments, the Dean, the Registrar, and members of the Fact-Finding Committee constituted to examine the incidents,” the statement said.

As detailed in the press release, the V-C’s office sustained significant damage, including shattered windowpanes, broken glass and damaged furniture, while water and air-conditioning lines were allegedly cut deliberately.

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Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera said, “SRFTI is a world-class institution that promotes creativity, artistic values and individual skill sets. It is committed to nurturing an environment where students can learn, create and develop as filmmakers. The present situation must not overshadow the institute’s larger academic purpose or the interests of the student community as a whole. We remain committed to the safety and well-being of our students and to restoring academic normalcy at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Meanwhile, a 14 page report on the incidents of disruption, aggressive conduct, damage to institutional property, abusive language and physical assault at SRFTI between September 27 to October 24 has been submitted by the investigation committee.

The internal investigation committee in the report has stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s portrait was damaged, and the Vice-Chancellor’s office was occupied for two days. There were even allegations of entering without permission and being surrounded for a long time.