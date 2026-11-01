SRFTI protest 34th day: Students seek ministry intervention, demand police withdrawal

The student’s protest at Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) entered its 34th day on Saturday, with the union seeking intervention of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting over the administration’s handling of the September 27 campus violence.

In a press briefing at Kolkata Press Club, the students’ union presented a timeline of events following the violence and reiterated its demands, including the withdrawal of police personnel from the campus, the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Santosh Kumar Ajmera and the revocation of disciplinary action against students.

Union president Blossom Hazarika alleged that the administration had failed to act against those responsible for the campus violence, in which students, faculty members and staff were allegedly assaulted by outsiders.

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The students’ union said assurances given during initial meetings with the administration were not implemented. It criticised the V-C’s first official communication, issued on October 1, for portraying the campus as normal when students were traumatised and unable to resume classes.

The students questioned the installation of CCTV cameras across the campus, alleging that it raised concerns about surveillance of protesters. They claimed an understanding reached during a 17-day strike in 2024 required the administration to inform students before installing new cameras.

“The V-C has refused to engage in meaningful negotiations. He has reportedly told faculty that he would not negotiate. Instead of opening channels of communication, he is intimidated and threatened by people who are trying to facilitate dialogue,” Hazarika said.

The union further claimed that several students facing disciplinary proceedings belonged to Dalit and Muslim communities.

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Police withdrawal, VC’s resignation among demands

Apart from the withdrawal of police personnel and Ajmera’s resignation, the union has sought the unconditional revocation of rustication orders, disciplinary proceedings and show-cause notices, along with an assurance that no further punitive action will be taken against students.

It has also demanded an independent inquiry by the Alumni Association into the violence on September 27 and October 4, the permission granted to an RSS-affiliated outfit to hold an event at the institute’s Main Theatre, and the administration’s role.

The union has called for a General Council meeting to examine the decision to allow amendments to the institute’s by-laws to restrict use of its premises by external organisations unrelated to filmmaking.

Institute rejects allegations

Rejecting the allegation, SRFTI Registrar Deepak Kumar said, “The claim that the institute had failed to address students’ security concerns is absolutely false and fake.”

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He said permission for the September 27 event had been granted before Ajmera took charge. After the incident, the V-C accompanied student representatives and the Dean of Films to meet senior Kolkata Police officials twice to raise their security concerns.

He alleged that student groups organised solidarity marches and gatherings between September 27 and October 4 without permission despite appeals for restraint.

Kumar said the institute had filed FIRs over the incidents of campus violence. Security arrangements had been strengthened and affected students were provided medical assistance and psychological support, he said.

Six students have been rusticated on the recommendations of the Dean’s Council for specific acts of misconduct, including threats, abusive behaviour and intimidation of officials. He also alleged that one student had physically assaulted Ajmera.

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The institute had sought police assistance following incidents of vandalism and intimidation of officials, as well as an unauthorised march with torches on October 27 inside the campus, including residential areas, Kumar said.

“The Institute remains committed to addressing genuine student grievances through dialogue. However, this must go hand in hand with mutual responsibility and respect for institutional discipline,” he said.

Ajmera said faculty members were engaging with students to understand their concerns and expressed hope that dialogue would help restore normal academic activities.