‘Our protest a threat?’: Kolkata film institute students ask V-C as cops enter campus

The students’ union at Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata on Wednesday condemned the deployment of more than 60 police personnel on campus on Tuesday night, and accused the administration of attempting to intimidate students and curb dissent.

In a statement, the students’ union said the police personnel arrived at the request of Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera. “The police personnel gathered near the guest house located behind the students’ hostel premises, where they had come to meet the vice-chancellor. Their presence in such large numbers, crowded at the rear of our hostel, has raised serious concerns among students about the growing normalisation of police presence within an educational space,” the statement added.

The police deployment at the premier film institute under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting came after the students organised a convention at the main gate during the day and later held a mashal juloos (torch march) inside the campus.

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Ajmera, however, defended the decision to call the police, saying the students’ protest had taken an “ugly turn” in the evening. “Nearly 50 students, carrying Lit Mashals (lit torches), doing targeted and intimidating sloganeering for nearly 1 hour in different parts of the campus, including residential areas, created an atmosphere of fear and anxiety among all,” he said in a written statement to The Indian Express.

SRFTI has been witnessing a standoff between the administration and students since last month, following clashes between students and members of an RSS affiliate.

‘Film school must remain a space for critical thought’

The students’ union claimed that the torch march was peaceful and ended at 6.30 pm with the burning of an effigy outside the campus gate. Saying that the protest was a “form of political expression and democratic dissent”, the union alleged the V-C was trying to “manufacture a false narrative”.

“Since when has a peaceful form of protest become a threat that warrants the mobilisation of more than 60 police personnel at midnight? The VC is attempting to manufacture a false narrative of insecurity to criminalise student resistance, delegitimise democratic dissent, and intimidate students. By portraying a peaceful Mashal Juloos as a threat, he seeks to justify police surveillance and militarisation of the campus while diverting attention from students’ legitimate concerns for their safety,” the union said.

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Questioning why the police were not called in when students faced attacks and raised serious concerns about their safety, the union said, “We strongly oppose any attempt to normalise permanent police deployment inside the SRFTI campus under the pretext of protecting the vice-chancellor. An educational institution is not a police barrack. A film school must remain a space for critical thought, artistic experimentation, political debate, and democratic dissent. Students must be able to question authority, organise collectively, and express disagreement without being subjected to intimidation or surveillance”

The students’ union said a permanent police presence on an educational campus could create an atmosphere of fear, discouraging students from participating in democratic activities, and placing legitimate dissent under constant scrutiny. “When police presence becomes the administration’s preferred response to political expression, the distinction between maintaining safety and suppressing dissent becomes dangerously blurred,” it added.

Students can’t hijack institution: V-C

In his statement, V-C Ajmera said the burning torch march was held without seeking permission. “They can’t just take the law into their hands and try to hijack the entire institution,” he added.

Ajmera said that he called the police to protect the institution and those residing on campus. “To safeguard the interest of the institution and the safety and well-being of each and everyone of us residing on campus, as protest is going on a very wrong direction, it was felt necessary and urgent to call the police inside the campus during late night yesterday,” he added.