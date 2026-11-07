Written by Sharanyo Basu

Tensions continue to brew at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata on the 40th day of student unrest on campus, this time over the suspension of two faculty members and six resource persons on November 5, the suspension of academic activities till December 11, and the closure of hostels and mess.

According to a November 5 SRFTI Student Union statement, two contractual faculty members have been suspended, and disciplinary actions have been initiated against professors “whose only apparent offence is standing beside their students”.

“We will fight until every faculty member and resource person who has been removed is reinstated, until every retaliatory notice is withdrawn, and until our teachers receive the dignity, respect and security they deserve,” the statement said.

Registrar rejects student union’s claims

Speaking to The Indian Express, Registrar Deepak Kumar rejected the union’s claims. “Contractual faculty members are governed by specific terms and conditions of engagement and applicable institutional rules. Any decision regarding their continuation or termination is taken strictly in accordance with these provisions,” Kumar said.

On the question of the termination of the six resource persons, Kumar said, “Since a section of students initiated and continues to sustain the academic disruption, and regular classes remain suspended, there is presently no academic justification for calling resource persons. Engaging them without actual academic work would also entail avoidable financial expenditure. They will resume their assignments as soon as academic activities and classes recommence.”

Our primary concern is academics: V-C Ajmera

Questioning Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera, the student union said that a “government bureaucrat… cannot dictate the conscience of an institution”. It further questioned, “What is the purpose of learning cinema if we are expected to remain silent in the face of injustice?”

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Responding to the allegations, Ajmera told The Indian Express, “Our primary concern is academics and the future of our students. Since the developments of September 27, I have personally engaged with students on several occasions, both through their delegations and in meetings with the general student community. I have also held several rounds of discussions with teachers, officers and employees to build consensus and restore normalcy.”

On the question of suspension of academic activity till December 11, Ajmera said, “Even before the Durga Puja vacation, I made sustained efforts to persuade students to resume classes. Unfortunately, a section of students had boycotted academic activities and also persuaded others to join the boycott. Despite repeated efforts and dialogue, classes could not resume.”

He further added, “We must ensure that courses are completed within their prescribed duration and academic norms. Unfortunately, courses designed for two or three years are taking five to six years to complete. This is detrimental to the students’ own future and cannot be allowed to continue.”

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Students asked to vacate hostels

The students had further alleged that while the V-C remains on leave till November 16 for Diwali celebrations, he has put “students’ lives and careers at stake by shutting down the mess and other basic amenities”.

In response, Ajmera told The Indian Express that “hostel facilities are meant for students for the prescribed duration of their courses. When some students continue occupying them for five to six years, it deprives incoming students of accommodation and puts an avoidable financial burden on the Institute.”

He further stated that his responsibility was to protect academic standards, ensure timely completion of degree programmes and safeguard students’ interests. “The interests of an institution and the academic future of the majority cannot be held hostage to the demands or actions of a few,” he added.

Background of the student unrest

SRFTI has been embroiled in a controversy since September 27, when unrest on campus ensued over an event organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat, an RSS affiliate. Students said they were assaulted by outsiders, while the organisers of the programme said they were assaulted by students. Classes have since been suspended.

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On October 4, members of a Hindu outfit, the Bangiyo Hindu Jagaran Manch, hurled bricks and bottles at the students from outside due to alleged insults to Swami Vivekananda and Bharat Mata. Police tried to enter the campus premises. Students have since demanded V-C Ajmera’s resignation, action against the attackers, and withdrawal of police from the campus.

On October 15, six students were rusticated on allegations of vandalising the V-C’s office and manhandling him. The standoff intensified after the administration extended the Durga Puja vacation until November 13, closed the hostel mess, and directed students to vacate the campus. So far, over 25 show-cause notices have been issued against students.

Sharanyo Basu is an intern with The Indian Express.