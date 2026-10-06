SRFTI students warn of mass rally with JU as appeal for Central intervention goes unanswered
According to the students, despite an urgent written appeal sent to Union Information & Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw following violent clashes on campus, no response was received from the ministry.
As the boycott of classes, workshops, and film shoots at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI)in Kolkata entered its 10th day, protesting students reiterated that they will not return to academic activity till concrete security assurances are provided and warned of a mass gathering with the students of Jadavpur University and the alumni network.
According to the students, despite an urgent written appeal sent to Union Information & Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw following violent clashes on campus, no response was received from the ministry.
In response to escalating panic on campus, a joint delegation of student representatives from SRFTI Kolkata, the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune, and FTII Itanagar submitted a formal petition on October 3 to the Union Ministry requesting immediate central intervention to secure the autonomous institute’s Kolkata campus.
Signed by Blossöm Hazarika (SRFTI Students’ Union), Amritanshu Singh Yadav (FTII Students’ Association), and Divyansh (FTII Itanagar Students’ Council), the joint letter outlines four key demands for the I&B Ministry. It includes deployment of adequate security personnel at vulnerable campus access points, including the main gate; coordination with the West Bengal government and Kolkata Police to deny permits for public rallies near the institute; implementation of preventive measures to stop outside crowds from approaching or threatening the campus; and direct instructions for the SRFTI administration to maintain continuous liaison with police and student representatives until de-escalation is achieved.
“On Sunday, there was stone pelting; two people were injured. I was one of them. I got three stitches and another student suffered a head injury,” said Anamika Pal, a student representative at SRFTI. “In fact, one person jumped inside the campus, and we’ve been constantly pelted with stones.”
Pal said that academic activity will remain suspended until safety guarantees are established. “Till the time we are given assurance of our safety and security, we are not going to resume classes… What happened on Sunday is scary. One person jumped into the campus, but it is not difficult for many others to enter. Who will take accountability?”
With no official acknowledgement or safety framework provided by the I&B Ministry after 10 days of disrupted academic activity, students are reaching beyond the campus perimeter to rally wider political and academic support.
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“Classes have been off for the last 10 days, and there’s no response from the I&B Ministry. If we don’t get support and safety from the institutions, we may go for a solidarity meeting with Jadavpur University and our alumni network,” she added.
Critiquing the internal response, an alumnus stated that campus officials appear “more concerned about safeguarding those who are trying to disturb the peace inside the premises than the safety of the students.”
Neither the I&B Ministry nor the local administration has issued an official security plan for the campus till the filing of this report.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
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Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
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Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
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