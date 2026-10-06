SRFTI students warn of mass rally with JU as appeal for Central intervention goes unanswered

As the boycott of classes, workshops, and film shoots at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata entered its 10th day, protesting students reiterated that they will not return to academic activity till concrete security assurances are provided and warned of a mass gathering with the students of Jadavpur University and the alumni network.

According to the students, despite an urgent written appeal sent to Union Information & Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw following violent clashes on campus, no response was received from the ministry.

In response to escalating panic on campus, a joint delegation of student representatives from SRFTI Kolkata, the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune, and FTII Itanagar submitted a formal petition on October 3 to the Union Ministry requesting immediate central intervention to secure the autonomous institute’s Kolkata campus.