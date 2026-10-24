Water crisis, closed mess: No end in sight for Kolkata film institute agitation

The ongoing agitation at Kolkata’s Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) has reached its 27th day as the deadlock between students and the administration continues. After suspending classes until November 13, the administration officially closed the hostels and the hostel mess.

Student protesters claimed the hostel closure was announced abruptly via a WhatsApp message from the warden and a notice board posting rather than an official notification.

Nachiket Neelima, a student protester who has been rusticated, said, “The puja vacations were from October 17 to October 25; thus it was not possible to travel for days back to our hometown. Also, during the festive seasons, the ticket prices are very high; also, many students stay for the entire four years on campus.”

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The administration notified parents about the class suspensions via email on October 19. However, students alleged that authorities are trying to put pressure on them by involving their parents, warning that administrative steps taken without resolving the core issues could escalate the conflict.

Closure of basic amenities

Students staying on campus reported an acute drinking water crisis, along with restricted access to basic amenities. The 24-hour toilets inside the administrative building have become inaccessible after authorities locked down the facility.

Nachiket Neelima said the system supplying drinking water to the filtration unit is not working properly, leaving the filters non-functional and worsening students’ struggle to meet daily basic needs. Speaking to The Indian Express, student Sudip Chakraborty described the ground reality.

“KMC water tankers used to come, and then the water is filtered, and the staff quarters buy water. The tankers have not been coming for 2-3 days, and the filter is not working either. We are buying food from outside, around 50 to 60 plates, and distributing the food. Some are cooking in their rooms; around 80-100 students are staying on campus. The mess food cost Rs 60, but that has been closed.”

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Food delivery from outside is not allowed inside the campus premises, forcing students to go to the main gate to pick up orders, which they say feels unsafe. Speaking on grounds of anonymity, another student said, “Many parents don’t support this, so many students are paying their own way with part-time jobs; this is affecting them. Hostel food is not as expensive as ordering out every day. It does take a toll.”

The authorities have not commented on the water shutdown.

Demands for VC’s resignation

The unrest originated from campus clashes on September 27 and a subsequent incident on October 4, prompting student protests. In response, authorities accused students of harassing Vice Chancellor Santosh Ajmera and vandalising his residence, leading to the two-semester expulsion of six students. Students have alleged that no action has been taken against staff members who had assaulted students inside the campus.

Challenging the disciplinary action, Nachiket Neelima said, “We are asking for natural justice. They did not inform us of the reason for rustication. We have challenged it. There is a process, and we have replied, but the administration is not communicating; we have asked for evidence. The rusticated students have replied to the mails, but the administration has not.”

Sudip Chakraborty added, “The reasons given for rusticating the students are very vague; we have taken legal advice and sent notice also. The rusticated students have asked for the minutes of the meeting on the decision taken.”

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Addressing the core demand, Nachiket said, “The VC is anti-students; he has done everything against students. Students made this decision collectively; he can’t kick us out of our institution. We still demand the resignation of this VC, but we want a new VC who understands art and filmmaking.”

Another student highlighted the security concerns. “All want to go back to classes, but security is important. Outside safety is not ensured. The VC does not understand the mental trauma and financial stress. Some students are still getting threats.”

The protesters did not leave the campus despite being ordered to vacate within 24 hours on Friday. The students also pointed to alleged night-time riots at Jadavpur University last August, drawing parallels between student protests across educational institutions and how authorities handle them.

Support from film industry

The protesting students received public support from actor Naseeruddin Shah, who criticised the administrative crackdown in a social media video post.

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“The BJP, after their victory in Bengal, appears intent on seeking revenge against anyone who opposes their beliefs and policies. The latest victims of this vendetta are the students and aspiring filmmakers at SRFTI,” he said.

“In response to their demand for accountability from the administration, these students have been served show cause notices, put under surveillance, threatened, and ordered to vacate the hostel. The BJP, not content with backing and promoting shameless propaganda in its favour, aims to intimidate or manipulate the future filmmakers of the country. I can assure you, this will not succeed.”

On Friday, students screened A Night of Knowing Nothing, a documentary by former FTII student and director Payal Kapadia set against the backdrop of the 2016 FTII student movement, which was followed by an online interaction session with the director.