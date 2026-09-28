3 FIRs over Kolkata film institute violence; students protest silently

The students alleged that a mob from outside tried to barge into the campus and pelted stones and bottles inside. (Express photo)

The Kolkata police have registered three FIRs in connection with violence that broke out at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) after a group of students objected to a right-wing group’s event on the campus on Sunday.

The situation at the institute remained tense on Monday as police were posted outside it and students protested silently with banners in hand.

While the police registered one case suo motu against students, the other two were based on complaints filed by the institute’s dean and the Akhil Bhartiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP), which organised the event.

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Anjan Sinha, Prant Sangathan Mantri of the ABGP, alleged in his complaint that unknown SRFTI students gheraoed the organisation’s activists when they reached the campus between 2.15 pm and 7.30 pm to hold the event.