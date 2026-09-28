The Kolkata police have registered three FIRs in connection with violence that broke out at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) after a group of students objected to a right-wing group’s event on the campus on Sunday.
The situation at the institute remained tense on Monday as police were posted outside it and students protested silently with banners in hand.
While the police registered one case suo motu against students, the other two were based on complaints filed by the institute’s dean and the Akhil Bhartiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP), which organised the event.
Anjan Sinha, Prant Sangathan Mantri of the ABGP, alleged in his complaint that unknown SRFTI students gheraoed the organisation’s activists when they reached the campus between 2.15 pm and 7.30 pm to hold the event.
Sinha further alleged that the students wrongfully restrained and verbally abused the activists and made gestures to insult the modesty of female activists. They also allegedly voluntarily caused hurt, vandalised photos of Bharat Mata, Maa Durga, and Vivekananda, and made derogatory remarks about their organisation.
SRFTI Dean (Film) Sukanta Majumder complained that unknown people wrongfully restrained the students and two faculty members of the institute, voluntarily caused hurt, insulted women students’ modesty, and threatened them.
In their complaint, the police alleged that a group of unknown students wrongfully restrained their personnel, manhandled them to deter them from discharging their duties, and broke the window pane of a government vehicle at about 1.55 pm.
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The ABGP had booked an auditorium on the campus for its event.
The SRFTI’s students’ union earlier said that when students objected to the ABGP’s programme, they were assaulted and called “anti-nationals”, “urban Naxals”, and terrorists by a mob that came from outside, leading to a scuffle.
Police sources said they were looking into CCTV footage to identify those involved in the violence and the exact reason behind it.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
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State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More