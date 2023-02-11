scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Srei twist: Fresh offer from ex-promoters

Smartphone shipments fell 10% in 2022 Govt to revoke ban on LazyPay, others

As per the resolution offer, the creditors' entire claim of around Rs 32,000 crore will be repaid using multiple financial instruments such as upfront cash, NCDs, OCDs and equity over time. (Express Photo)
In a new development in the insolvency proceedings of two Srei companies, erstwhile promoters Kanorias have put forward a fresh settlement offer to the creditors.

According to sources close to the Kanorias, the proposal to withdraw Srei Infrastructure Finance (SIFL) and its subsidiary Srei Equipment Finance (SEFL) from the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) under Section 12A of the IBC, was made through SIFL promoter company Adisri Commercial.

As per the resolution offer, the creditors’ entire claim of around Rs 32,000 crore will be repaid using multiple financial instruments such as upfront cash, NCDs, OCDs and equity over time.

“A letter with the proposal to withdraw SIFL and SEFL from insolvency proceedings under Section 12A of the IBC was sent to the administrator. The fresh settlement offer to the lenders includes Rs 3,500 crore upfront cash with net present value (NPV) of Rs 7,000 crore, which is highest among existing bid offers,” the sources told FE.

This move from Adisri Commercial, which has a stake of around 60 per cent in SIFL, came days ahead of the results of the consolidated committee of creditors voting on the three resolution plans, submitted by the bidders — National Asset Reconstruction Company, consortium of Varde Partners and Arena Investors, and Authum Investment and Infrastructure — to acquire the two insolvent companies under CIRP. The resolution plan which gets the highest vote will be treated as approved by the CoC.

Administrator Rajneesh Sharma was not available for comment. “The administrator has not received any letter till date. If any resolution plan comes, it would be dealt suitably. The plan should be qualified under Section 12A of the IBC. And, the decision will be taken by the CoC,” sources said.
“The voting result on the resolution plans is likely to come on February 15. Then there will be a CoC meet,” the sources added.

The Kanorias feel that existing resolution plans under consideration by Srei CoC fail to offer a fair and equitable consideration to both creditors and shareholders of Srei companies. “Severe erosion of value has been happening since the company got taken over by the administration. They are trying to restore the company’s value,” the sources said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-02-2023 at 05:08 IST
