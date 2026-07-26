‘Forgot my spectacles’: Actor Sreelekha Mitra explains PM Modi poster controversy

Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra has landed in legal trouble following her participation in a student protest in Kolkata on Friday, with complaints lodged against her across several police stations for allegedly displaying a derogatory poster depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP leader Keya Ghosh filed a complaint against Mitra at the Anandapur police station. Additional complaints have reportedly been filed across various districts, including the Bidhannagar cyber crime police station.

According to the complaint submitted by Ghosh, Mitra actively participated in a student rally marching from Sealdah to Dharmatala on July 24 and publicly displayed a poster featuring an “objectionable and disrespectful” caricature of PM Modi.

“While the Constitution of India guarantees the right to peaceful protest under Article 19(1)(b), this right is subject to reasonable restrictions,” the complaint stated. “Expressing disagreement through political protest does not extend to public defamation, intentional insult intended to breach public peace, or outrageous depictions meant to incite public discord.”

While the police have accepted the complaints, sources indicate an FIR has not yet been registered.

Addressing the controversy, Mitra clarified her stance and denied any deliberate intent to insult PM Modi.

“A picture of me holding a specific poster has gone viral,” Mitra said. “I might be anti-BJP, but calling me a traitor is laughable. It is equally ridiculous if anyone thinks I intentionally posed holding that picture.”

She explained that she had taken to the streets to join student protesters and was running alongside the crowd when someone handed her the poster. Because she was not wearing her reading glasses, she could not see the image clearly.

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“I forgot to bring my spectacles and only had my sunglasses with me,” Mitra claimed, adding that police were baton-charging at the time, prompting her to pose quickly without checking the image printed on the poster.

BJP demands arrest

Despite her explanation, the BJP leadership has filed multiple complaints against the actress. Keya Ghosh stated that she was outraged by the depiction of the Prime Minister, not just as a party leader, but as a citizen of the country.

Ghosh demanded, “Appropriate legal action must be taken against Sreelekha for sharing such an offensive image. Strict punishment is needed for such an act, and she should be arrested immediately. Otherwise, we will move the court.”

Mitra is known for her outspoken views. She has frequently raised her voice against nepotism, favouritism, and political interference in Tollywood.

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Following the June 2026 arrest of film industry figure Swarup Biswas over extortion allegations, Mitra revealed she had been “effectively banned” from mainstream Bengali cinema for a decade due to her refusal to align with ruling power structures.

Earlier in August 2024, following the release of Kerala’s Justice Hema Committee Report on sexual harassment in the film industry, Mitra filed a complaint against Malayalam director Ranjith alleging inappropriate advances during a 2009 audition in Kochi. Her complaint ultimately led to Ranjith resigning from his post as Chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.