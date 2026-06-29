Radharamn Das, who defended veg mid-day meals, dropped as ISKCON spokesperson

Kolkata vice-president and spokesperson on Sunday said that he has been relieved of all the responsibilities within ISKCON and was “directed not to represent or speak on behalf of the organisation” before the media, government authorities or any public forum.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he listed six reasons for which, he claimed, action was taken against him.

“1. Speaking publicly regarding persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. Supporting and speaking in relation to Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu.

2. Sending legal Notice to (former Union minister) Maneka Gandhi for making public allegations against ISKCON

3. Filing a cyber complaint concerning derogatory public remarks made against ISKCON by comedian Surleen Kaur.