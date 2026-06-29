Radharamn Das, who defended veg mid-day meals, dropped as ISKCON spokesperson

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Kolkata vice-president and spokesperson on Sunday said that he has been relieved of all the responsibilities within ISKCON and was “directed not to represent or speak on behalf of the organisation” before the media, government authorities or any public forum.
In a statement issued on Sunday, he listed six reasons for which, he claimed, action was taken against him.
“1. Speaking publicly regarding persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. Supporting and speaking in relation to Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu.
2. Sending legal Notice to (former Union minister) Maneka Gandhi for making public allegations against ISKCON
3. Filing a cyber complaint concerning derogatory public remarks made against ISKCON by comedian Surleen Kaur.
4. Making public statements defending Sanatana Dharma.
5. Sharing a social media post concerning the historical association of Donald Trump with the 1976 New York Rathayatra.
6. Appearing in a Republic TV interview on 29 May 2026,” he wrote.
According to ISKCON sources, Das’ public statements regarding the Bangladesh monk issue formed the primary basis for the disciplinary action.
The development comes days after Das emerged as one of ISKCON’s most prominent public faces during the controversy surrounding the West Bengal government’s decision to introduce ISKCON-prepared vegetarian mid-day meals in Kolkata schools as a pilot project. In several media interactions, he defended the exclusion of eggs from the menu, arguing that foods such as soya chunks, rajma, paneer and chana could adequately meet children’s protein requirements while highlighting the organisation’s automated kitchens and hygiene standards.
Speaking to The Indian Express on the issue earlier this week, Das had said, “We (ISKCON) serve a Bengali thali globally, so it is wrong to say that only egg or meat completes a Bengali thali. The menu will have rice, dal, khichdi and sabji. It is wrong to think that protein is missing from the thali. There are a lot of things that have high protein, like soya chunks and rajma.”
According to ISKCON sources, the organisation was dissatisfied with Das’ public statements comparing the nutritional value of eggs and soybeans during the mid-day meal debate. Sources maintained that no individual was authorised to provide such “extensive public explanations on matters relating to sattvik food”.
Das said that he accepted the decision taken by the ISKCON and would abide by the directions issued to me.
Das expressed gratitude to devotees, well-wishers and supporters for their continued affection. “I remain grateful for the affection and support extended to me over the years and pray for the continued growth and success of ISKCON,” he added.
Modak is an intern at the Kolkata office of The Indian Express
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