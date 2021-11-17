Kolkata: Split semesters soon, database on students yet to be jabbed

Along with senior schools, colleges and universities, too, reopened its doors for students on Tuesday after an extended Covid-induced break. The authorities of some colleges scheduled various semesters and classes of different faculties on separate days to ensure less crowding and mingling of students on campuses.

The authorities of New Alipore College in south Kolkata decided to come up with a database of students who are yet to get Covid-19 vaccines or are awaiting their second dose to ensure that they benefit from the free vaccination campaign on campus at a later date.

“We are creating a database of students who are unvaccinated as the college will arrange for that. We have also scheduled the semesters on different days as it will ensure that there is no crowding on campus. We have suspended reading inside our library but books could still be borrowed,” Jaydeep Sarangi, Principal, New Alipore College, told The Indian Express.

Sarangi added, “We have already organised training programmes for our teachers and non-teaching staff on how to maintain Covid-19 protocols and look after the mental and physical health of our students. We have put up banners and posters inside the campus to make students aware of Covid-19 guidelines. Classrooms are being sanitised three times a day, during breaks between morning, day and evening sessions.”

Nilesh Mahato, a third-year, B.Com Honours student of the same college, said, “Physical classes have their advantages. There is no substitute for them. However, we are adapting to some changes in order to get accustomed to the new normal.”

“We are sitting away from each other in keeping with the social distancing norms. While it is important to attend physical classes, it is just as important to follow the Covid-19 protocols,” said a third-year student of Rabindra Bharati University.